Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 1st, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link On Break through 4th of July

Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19 th – 8/01 – Link

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26 th – Aug 16 th – Link

Monster Jam World Finals 2026 – 2 nd -4 th – Link

Friday the 3rd:

Independence Day Drone Show 2026 at Jordan Park – Link

Independence Eve: Big Air Show 2026 at Millcreek Common – Link

Jaws are Woodbine – Link

Saturday the 4th:

2026 Freedom Fest Parade & Community Celebration at Fitts Park – Link

4th of July Celebration at the Gateway – Link

Fourth of July Celebration at Brighton Resort – Link

Holladay 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link

Liberty Day at This Is The Place 2026 – Link

Magna 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link

Murray Fun Days 2026 – Link

Sandy City 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link

West Jordan Grand Parade 2026 – Link

Sunday the 5th:

2026 Sunday Live Music Series at Solitude Resort – Link

Farmers Markets:

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/