Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 1st, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- On Break through 4th of July
- Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
- SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link
- Monster Jam World Finals 2026 – 2nd-4th – Link
Friday the 3rd:
- Independence Day Drone Show 2026 at Jordan Park – Link
- Independence Eve: Big Air Show 2026 at Millcreek Common – Link
- Jaws are Woodbine – Link
Saturday the 4th:
- 2026 Freedom Fest Parade & Community Celebration at Fitts Park – Link
- 4th of July Celebration at the Gateway – Link
- Fourth of July Celebration at Brighton Resort – Link
- Holladay 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link
- Liberty Day at This Is The Place 2026 – Link
- Magna 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link
- Murray Fun Days 2026 – Link
- Sandy City 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link
- West Jordan Grand Parade 2026 – Link
Sunday the 5th:
- 2026 Sunday Live Music Series at Solitude Resort – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/