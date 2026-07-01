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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 1st, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • On Break through 4th of July
  • Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link 
  • Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
  • SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link 
  • Monster Jam World Finals 2026 – 2nd-4th – Link 

Friday the 3rd: 

  • Independence Day Drone Show 2026 at Jordan Park – Link 
  • Independence Eve: Big Air Show 2026 at Millcreek Common – Link 
  • Jaws are Woodbine – Link 

Saturday the 4th: 

  • 2026 Freedom Fest Parade & Community Celebration at Fitts Park – Link 
  • 4th of July Celebration at the Gateway – Link 
  • Fourth of July Celebration at Brighton Resort – Link 
  • Holladay 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link 
  • Liberty Day at This Is The Place 2026 – Link 
  • Magna 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link 
  • Murray Fun Days 2026 – Link 
  • Sandy City 4th of July Celebration 2026 – Link 
  • West Jordan Grand Parade 2026 – Link 

Sunday the 5th: 

  • 2026 Sunday Live Music Series at Solitude Resort – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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