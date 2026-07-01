Boner of the Day for July 1st, 2026

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: WE THOUGHT SHE WAS SOMEONE FROM AN “S-HOLE” COUNTRY DISGUISED AS A NUN.

A Texas Nun, Sister Leticia Ugboaja, was arrested by ICE agents while walking to mass. The nun volunteers as an extraordinary minister of holy communion, and is also a registered nurse in South Texas. Ugboaja was on her way to the Our Lady of Sorrows church in McAllen, Texas, just a few miles from the Mexico border, when she was detained by immigration officers. The Church posted on social media about the incident, eventually leading to members of Congress intervening on Ugboaja’s behalf. Ugboaja has since returned home, but the incident has left a mark on faith leaders in the area, and many encourage online attendance to ensure safety.

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Boner Candidate #2: BLACKFACE WITHOUT THE MAKEUP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was called out on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” show for doing a racist impression during a speech. Comedian John Oliver presented a clip of DeSantis, where he imitates House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, a black man. DeSantis lowered his voice, waved his finger around, and talked in an exaggerated accent, saying, “We gonna do maximum warfare against Republicans, Florida Republicans, you F around you gonna find out.” “I never thought I’d see blackface without the makeup, but it seems there’s a first time for everything,” John Oliver remarked.

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Boner Candidate #3: PUT THE BLAME ON THE KID SO NO ONE CAN BE BLAMED FOR POOR OVERSIGHT

A New Jersey middle school has launched a full investigation after discovering a baby photo of Adolf Hitler in its yearbook. The image was among many real photos of the graduating 8th grade class as kids. The photo was first noticed by a teacher when students were signing yearbooks. The picture was submitted by a student, claiming it was their own baby picture, to be put into the book. The school’s principal later spoke on the matter, saying, “I want to be direct with you: the presence of this image is unacceptable…its inclusion in an official school publication is a severe breach of our values.”

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