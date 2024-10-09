Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 9th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 11th:
- Terror Reid at The Complex
- Imagine Dragons at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Saturday the 12th:
- Wanda Sykes at Abravanel Hall
- Bowling For Soup at The Depot
- Imagine Dragons at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Sunday the 13th:
- Local H at Kilby Court
- Underoath at The Complex
- KORN w/Gojira and Spiritbox at Delta Center
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- JJ Grey & Mofro – Saturday, January 29th at The Depot
- Caravan Palace – March 31st at The Depot
- A R I Z O N A – February 22 at The Complex
- FINNEAS -March 2 at The Complex
- Dancing with the Stars – March 27 at Eccles Theater
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Haunted Houses Open
- Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link
- 2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link
- Draper Haunted Trail 2024 in Draper 10/10-10/12 – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link