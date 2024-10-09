Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 9th, 2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 11th:  

  • Terror Reid at The Complex
  • Imagine Dragons at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 12th: 

  • Wanda Sykes at Abravanel Hall
  • Bowling For Soup at The Depot
  • Imagine Dragons at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sunday the 13th: 

  • Local H at Kilby Court
  • Underoath at The Complex
  • KORN w/Gojira and Spiritbox at Delta Center

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • JJ Grey & Mofro – Saturday, January 29th at The Depot
  • Caravan Palace – March 31st at The Depot
  • A R I Z O N A – February 22 at The Complex
  • FINNEAS -March 2 at The Complex
  • Dancing with the Stars – March 27 at Eccles Theater

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
  • Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link 
  • 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
  • Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link 
  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link
  • Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link 
  • 2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link
  • Draper Haunted Trail 2024 in Draper 10/10-10/12 – Link 

Friday the 11th:

  • All Them Witches with Emily Wolfe at The Commonwealth Room – Link
  • The Ocean Blue (Night 1) at The State Room – Link 
  • Honey Days Music Festival at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • The Freakshow – A Spooky Cabaret Mega-Show at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Saturday the 12th:

  • The Ocean Blue (Night 2) at The State Room –Link 
  • Honey Days Music Festival at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • The Israelites at Stateside Scooters – Link
  • 2nd Annual Fall Barket at Fairmont Aquatic Center – Link
  • Real Salt Lake Beer & BBQ Festival at America First Fields – Link
  • Trick or Treat DIVA! At Metro Music Hall – Link  

Sunday the 13th:

  • Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign at America First Fields – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top