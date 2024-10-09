Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for October 9th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 11th:

Terror Reid at The Complex

Imagine Dragons at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 12th:

Wanda Sykes at Abravanel Hall

Bowling For Soup at The Depot

Imagine Dragons at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sunday the 13th:

Local H at Kilby Court

Underoath at The Complex

KORN w/Gojira and Spiritbox at Delta Center

On Sale Friday at 10am:

JJ Grey & Mofro – Saturday, January 29th at The Depot

Caravan Palace – March 31st at The Depot

A R I Z O N A – February 22 at The Complex

FINNEAS -March 2 at The Complex

Dancing with the Stars – March 27 at Eccles Theater

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link

Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link

Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link

2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link

Haunted Houses Open Nightmare on 13 th – Link Castle of Chaos – Link Fear Factory – Link



Festival Transylvania – Kid and Family Friendly Halloween Spook Alley at Millcreek Gardens 10/10-10/30 – Link

2024 Little Haunts at This Is The Place 10/11-10/26 – Link

Draper Haunted Trail 2024 in Draper 10/10-10/12 – Link

Friday the 11th:

All Them Witches with Emily Wolfe at The Commonwealth Room – Link

The Ocean Blue (Night 1) at The State Room – Link

Honey Days Music Festival at Urban Lounge – Link

The Freakshow – A Spooky Cabaret Mega-Show at Metro Music Hall – Link

Saturday the 12th:

The Ocean Blue (Night 2) at The State Room – Link

Honey Days Music Festival at Urban Lounge – Link

The Israelites at Stateside Scooters – Link

2nd Annual Fall Barket at Fairmont Aquatic Center – Link

Real Salt Lake Beer & BBQ Festival at America First Fields – Link

Trick or Treat DIVA! At Metro Music Hall – Link

Sunday the 13th:

Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign at America First Fields – Link

Farmers Markets