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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 2nd, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Jack Johnson w/Lake Street Dive – Friday, September 4th – Utah First
  • Silk (local DJ night) – The Depot – Saturday, September 5th *21+
  • LP -The Depot – Tuesday, September 8th
On sale now:
  • George Clanton at The Depot on Wednesday, October 28th
On sale Thursday at 11am:
  • Stephen Lynch at The Depot on Thursday, October 22nd
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Stan Society Olivia Rodrigo Night at The Depot on Saturday, September 19th *18+
  • Royal Bliss at The Depot on Saturday, November 28th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • Orgazmo vs. SLC Punk (on 35mm) 
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link
  • Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link

Wednesday the 2nd: 

  • Air Supply – A Matter of Time Tour at Sandy Amphitheater – Link 

Thursday the 3rd: 

  • DOGSTAR live at The Complex – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs. Idaho at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link 

Friday the 4th:

  • Utah Royals vs Boston Legacy FC at America First Fields – Link 
  • AFRO UTAH FESTIVAL 2026 at Little America Hotel – Link
  • LNE Presents: FatSync – Sun:Set at Sky Rooftop – Link 

Saturday the 5th:

  • Real Salt Lake vs LAFC at America First Fields – Link 
  • Utah Chalk Art Festival 2026 at The Gateway – Link
  • LNE Presents: Layla Benitez – Sun:Set at Sky Rooftop – Link 
  • LNE Presents: Ero808 at Sky SLC – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
  • 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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