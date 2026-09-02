Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 2nd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Jack Johnson w/Lake Street Dive – Friday, September 4 th – Utah First

Silk (local DJ night) – The Depot – Saturday, September 5 th *21+

LP -The Depot – Tuesday, September 8th

On sale now:

George Clanton at The Depot on Wednesday, October 28th

On sale Thursday at 11am:

Stephen Lynch at The Depot on Thursday, October 22nd

On sale Friday at 10am:

Stan Society Olivia Rodrigo Night at The Depot on Saturday, September 19 th *18+

Royal Bliss at The Depot on Saturday, November 28th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link Orgazmo vs. SLC Punk (on 35mm)

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link

Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link

Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link

Wednesday the 2nd:

Air Supply – A Matter of Time Tour at Sandy Amphitheater – Link

Thursday the 3rd:

DOGSTAR live at The Complex – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. Idaho at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link

Friday the 4th:

Utah Royals vs Boston Legacy FC at America First Fields – Link

AFRO UTAH FESTIVAL 2026 at Little America Hotel – Link

LNE Presents: FatSync – Sun:Set at Sky Rooftop – Link

Saturday the 5th:

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC at America First Fields – Link

Utah Chalk Art Festival 2026 at The Gateway – Link

LNE Presents: Layla Benitez – Sun:Set at Sky Rooftop – Link

LNE Presents: Ero808 at Sky SLC – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/