Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 2nd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
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Jack Johnson w/Lake Street Dive – Friday, September 4th – Utah First
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Silk (local DJ night) – The Depot – Saturday, September 5th *21+
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LP -The Depot – Tuesday, September 8th
On sale now:
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George Clanton at The Depot on Wednesday, October 28th
On sale Thursday at 11am:
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Stephen Lynch at The Depot on Thursday, October 22nd
On sale Friday at 10am:
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Stan Society Olivia Rodrigo Night at The Depot on Saturday, September 19th *18+
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Royal Bliss at The Depot on Saturday, November 28th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- Orgazmo vs. SLC Punk (on 35mm)
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
Wednesday the 2nd:
- Air Supply – A Matter of Time Tour at Sandy Amphitheater – Link
Thursday the 3rd:
Friday the 4th:
- Utah Royals vs Boston Legacy FC at America First Fields – Link
- AFRO UTAH FESTIVAL 2026 at Little America Hotel – Link
- LNE Presents: FatSync – Sun:Set at Sky Rooftop – Link
Saturday the 5th:
- Real Salt Lake vs LAFC at America First Fields – Link
- Utah Chalk Art Festival 2026 at The Gateway – Link
- LNE Presents: Layla Benitez – Sun:Set at Sky Rooftop – Link
- LNE Presents: Ero808 at Sky SLC – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- 2026 West Valley Farmers Market – Thursdays 5-9pm – through 10/08 – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/