Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 14th, 2025

Opening Today:
Captain America: Brave New World • Sam Wilson’s MCU debut • theaters • 3 stars
In Captain America: Brave New World, the shield and its hefty responsibilities have passed to Sam Wilson.
Director: Julius Onah
Starring: Harrison Ford, Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, Rosa Slazar
Oscar-nominated shorts: Animated • 5 short films • Broadway • 3 stars
Oscar-nominated shorts: Live-action • 5 short films • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Paddington in Peru • The bear is back • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Paddington receives a letter from the home for retired bears in Peru, informing that Aunt Lucy deeply misses him.
Director: Dougal Wilson
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent
Next week:
• The Monkey
• The Unbreakable Boy
• Oscar-nominated shorts: Documentary