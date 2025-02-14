Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 14th, 2025

Opening Today:

Captain America: Brave New World • Sam Wilson’s MCU debut • theaters • 3 stars

In Captain America: Brave New World, the shield and its hefty responsibilities have passed to Sam Wilson.

Director: Julius Onah

Starring: Harrison Ford, Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, Rosa Slazar

Oscar-nominated shorts: Animated • 5 short films • Broadway • 3 stars

Oscar-nominated shorts: Live-action • 5 short films • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oscars-nominations-2025-academy-awards-list/

Paddington in Peru • The bear is back • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Paddington receives a letter from the home for retired bears in Peru, informing that Aunt Lucy deeply misses him.

Director: Dougal Wilson

Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent

Next week:

• The Monkey

• The Unbreakable Boy

• Oscar-nominated shorts: Documentary