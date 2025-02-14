Boner Of The Day For February 14th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: YOU’RE SPECIAL, SO GO RIGHT AHEAD.

A California couple were vacationing in Honolulu when they decide to go on a hike at Honolulu County trail. When they came across a sign that said “Closed” they took that as “You’re special, so go right ahead.” It was only fifteen minutes later the couple had to call 911 and sustained multiple injuries. They were later found and airlifted to the closest local hospital after receiving basic life support. The Hawaii spot that they were found at has been closed to the public for 26 years. The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call at 1:13 p.m. on February 9th. They were on the Sacred Falls Trail in Punaluu, they had came from California for a get away vacation. The couple being in there 60 went on the Sacred Falls hike, the hike is a 1,000 ft waterfall on the island of Oahu. The last 8o ft drop of the falls was once reached by a trail that led to a pool at the base of the falls. Though you can find a deadly rockslide that killed eight hikers and injured dozens in 1999 leading the trail to be closed indefinitely. If caught going down the “trail closed” you are illegally hiking in a closed-down path and you can be fined up to $1,000.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE NOT TRYING TO ERASE HISTORY BUT WE ARE TRYING TO ERASE QUEER PEOPLE.

A new bill in Utah would allow the Nazi and Confederate flag to be displayed in some instances in Utah schools and government buildings, though it would make pride flags banned. An ongoing fight has been started to ban pride flags in school. though it has entered a new territory on Thursday after Rep. Trevor Lee proposed new legislation to ban the flags. Of course not just in schools but in public as well or any government building or on any government property. The bill HB0077 originally applied only to schools, but and update to to the bill was released ahead of Thursday. The House Education Committee hearing expands the ban to all government buildings or property. Though these are the approved flags that can be displayed in government buildings and schools. They would include U.S flags, military flags, flags for other countries, flags for Native American tribes and official flags for colleges and universities. The bill would also allow for the flying “historic versions of a flag… that is temporarily displayed for educational purposes.”

Boner Candidate #3: SCHLAPP GRABBED THE MAN RIGHT IN THE PACKAGE.

Matt Schlapp is being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a man at a bar in Virginia last weekend. According to seven witnesses the chairman “allegedly engaged in lewd conduct and allegedly sexually assaulted a man at a bar Saturday night near a property he owns in north central Virginia.” The restaurant and bar is located in north-central Virginia which is close by a property owed by Schlapp and his wife. The Schlapp’s have been very vocal on for there support of Donald Trump. There is video footage and photographs that allegedly show that Schlapp was present at the bar during the night where the alleged assault took place. Schlapp also started a tab in his name that he never paid off. Allegedly Schlapp entered the bar where he than spent over an hour standing close to different groups of men. Allegedly stand by saw him closely grazing against their body’s. However a man that came to the bar with his female partner is making claims that Schlapp sexually assaulted him by grabbing his genitalia. The accuser says “Every time I looked around whether we were on the dance floor, at the bar, or back at the table talking to people. Every time I turned around, this guy was right there, one foot behind me. And I was just not comfortable with this.”

