Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 13th, 2024

Seeking Mavis Beacon • documentary about computer icon • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars
Investigates the disappearance and reexamines the legacy of one of the most influential Black women in technology. via IMDB
Director: Jazmin Jones
Stars: Jazmin Jones, Olivia McKayla Ross
Speak No Evil • horror thriller about clashing couples • everywhere • 3 stars
A family gets invited to spend a whole weekend in a lonely home in the countryside, but as the weekend progresses, they’ll soon realize that the family who invited them has a dark side laying inside them. via IMDB
Director: James Watkins
Stars: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy
Next week:
• Never Let Go
• Transformers One
• The Substance
.