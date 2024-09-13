Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 13th, 2024

Seeking Mavis Beacon • documentary about computer icon • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars

Investigates the disappearance and reexamines the legacy of one of the most influential Black women in technology. via IMDB

Director: Jazmin Jones

Stars: Jazmin Jones, Olivia McKayla Ross

Speak No Evil • horror thriller about clashing couples • everywhere • 3 stars

A family gets invited to spend a whole weekend in a lonely home in the countryside, but as the weekend progresses, they’ll soon realize that the family who invited them has a dark side laying inside them. via IMDB

Director: James Watkins

Stars: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy

Next week:

• Never Let Go

• Transformers One

• The Substance

