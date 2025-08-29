Alt. Rock News

Sean Means Movie Reviews From August 29th, 2025

What I saw:

 • The Roses – comically nasty divorce fight – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Directed By: Jay Roach

Starring: Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate McKinnon

 • Caught Stealing – NYC caper thriller – theater – 3 stars

Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

Starring: Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz

Next week:

 • Splitsville

 • Lurker

 • Twinless

