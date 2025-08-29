Sean Means Movie Reviews From August 29th, 2025

What I saw:
• The Roses – comically nasty divorce fight – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Directed By: Jay Roach
Starring: Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate McKinnon
• Caught Stealing – NYC caper thriller – theater – 3 stars
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky
Starring: Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz
——
Next week:
• Splitsville
• Lurker
• Twinless
BillAllred, caity4short, caughtstealing, GinaBarberi, KerryJackson, moviereview, news, puppycam, radiofromhell, radiofromhelllive, radiofromhellpodcast, rfh, rfhpodcast, sean means movie reviews, SeanMeans, slcradio, theroses, VaxCam, X96, x96live
To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive");
if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) {
jQuery('.video-responsive').before('
');
}
jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();