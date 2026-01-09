Sean Means Movie Reviews From January 9th, 2026

Opening January 9, 2025

Opening:

• Primate – Chimp kills in horror movie – theaters – 1 1/2 stars

Directed By: Johannes Roberts

Starring: Johnny Sequoyah, Jess Alexander, Troy Kotsur

• Greenland 2: Migration – Surviving the apocalypse – theaters – 3 stars

Directed By: Ric Roman Waugh

Starring: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Tommie Earl Jenkins

• Is This Thing On? – Divorce comedy with stand-up – theaters – 3 stars

Directed By: Bradley Cooper

Starring: Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day

——

Jan. 16:

• 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

• The Choral

• A Private Life