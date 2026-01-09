Sean Means Movie Reviews From January 9th, 2026

Opening January 9, 2025
Opening:
• Primate – Chimp kills in horror movie – theaters – 1 1/2 stars
Directed By: Johannes Roberts
Starring: Johnny Sequoyah, Jess Alexander, Troy Kotsur
• Greenland 2: Migration – Surviving the apocalypse – theaters – 3 stars
Directed By: Ric Roman Waugh
Starring: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Tommie Earl Jenkins
• Is This Thing On? – Divorce comedy with stand-up – theaters – 3 stars
Directed By: Bradley Cooper
Starring: Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day
Jan. 16:
• 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
• The Choral
• A Private Life