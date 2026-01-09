Boner of the Day From January 9th, 2026

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: THEY DON’T CARE WHAT YOU DO TO GEORGE WASHINGTON’S FACE.

The Department of the Interior has updated its “Void if Altered” policy for new national park passes featuring President Donald Trump and George Washington, prohibiting any defacing or covering of images or information on the card. Rangers can require visitors who alter their passes to restore them or pay regular entrance fees, a change widely seen as a response to backlash over Trump’s inclusion. The controversy has sparked creative attempts to hide the image and prompted a lawsuit from an environmental group claiming the pass design violated public participation requirements.

Boner Candidate #2: EVEN THAT CREEP GUTFELD THOUGHT HE WAS OUT OF LINE

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to appear on Fox News after accusing host Jesse Watters of sexually harassing and sexualizing her on his show. The confrontation occurred on Capitol Hill when a Fox producer invited her to appear on Watters’ program, prompting AOC to cite past remarks in which Watters claimed she wanted to sleep with Trump aide Stephen Miller. Watters made the comments last October, drawing criticism even from fellow Fox host Greg Gutfeld, and later continued the theme in additional segments involving Miller and his wife. Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on her stance on social media, saying Watters could not both engage in such rhetoric and expect her to appear on his show.

Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS TESTING MY GANGSTER.

An Orem man was arrested after police say he intentionally shot a childhood friend in both knees during a confrontation in a garage Wednesday night. Investigators allege Victor Enrique Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 24, felt disrespected and claimed the victim was “testing my gangster” after the two had been drinking and began brawling. Witnesses reported seeing Gonzalez-Rodriguez with a handgun, and he allegedly admitted to deliberately shooting each knee while saying he did not want to kill the victim. The injured man was hospitalized and underwent surgery, while Gonzalez-Rodriguez was booked on multiple felony charges.

