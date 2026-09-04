Sean Means Movie Reviews From September 4th, 2026

Opening September 4, 2026

• Onslaught – action mayhem in the desert – theaters – 1 star.

When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter. via IMDB

Directed By Adam Wingard

Starring Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim

• Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour Live in Paris – concert film –

theaters – 3 stars.

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris blends powerhouse performances, exhilarating cinematography, and intimate moments to bring audiences into the spectacular world of this creative artist. via IMDB

Directed by Paul Dugdale

Staring Katy Perry

• Edie Arnold Is a Loser – teen comedy with nuns and punks – Broadway

– 3 1/2 stars.

Timid dork Edie makes waves when she starts a punk band with her fellow “turds,” becoming an icon to the rest of the losers at her Catholic school while pissing off the hot girls, the nuns, and the horniest altar boy you’ve ever seen. via IMDB

Directed By Kade Atwood, Megan Rico

Starring Adi Madden Cabrera, Cherish Rodriguez, McKenna Tuckett

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September 11

• Practical Magic 2

• Hope

• Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger