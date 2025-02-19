Contests

Thunder From Down Under

See Australia’s THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER Saturday July 19th at The Complex

Tickets on sale now, get yours at THECOMPLEXSLC.COM!

 

Tune in all week long starting 2/18 with Radio From Hell to win your tickets!

 

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Thunder From Down Under. Between the dates of 2/18-2/21 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 2/21. Prize provided by Live Nation and valued at approx $80. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
