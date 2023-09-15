Contests

Guns N’ Roses – WIN TICKETS

Posted on

X96 welcome Guns N’ Roses October 24th at The Delta Center! Ticket presale opens Tuesday 9/19 at 10AM with code RADGNR at LiveNation.com!

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings to win tickets!

 

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS

 

 

 

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!


 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Guns N’ Roses October 24th at The Delta Center. Between the dates of 9/18-9/22 2023 during regular broadcast hours a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $180 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top