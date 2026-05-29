Head & The Heart – Presented by the Ron McBride Foundation

The Ron McBride Foundation presents

The Head & The Heart 15th Anniversary Tour Saturday August 22nd at the Utah State Fair Park

The 3rd annual benefit concert for the Ron McBride foundation with all proceeds funding afterschool programs for at-risk children and youth in Title 1 Schools. For more information on the Ron McBride foundation and the causes it supports visit RONMCBRIDEFOUNDATION.ORG.

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

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X96 will be giving away tickets to The Head & The Heart. Between the dates of 6.1-6/5 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to The Head & The Heart. Prize value approx $80 and provided by The Mcbride Foundation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.