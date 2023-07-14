Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Win Tickets!

Meet the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s newest addition, the Komodo Dragon! Visit LivingPlanetAquarium.org to reserve your visit now!

Plus tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings to win tickets to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Living Planet Aquarium. Between the dates of 7/17-7/21 2023 between the hours of 6am-10am a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these listener callers up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the Living Planet Aquarium. Prize value $60 and provided by the Living Planet Aquarium. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.