X96 welcomes

Nickelback Thursday April 22nd at The Delta Center

Tune in all week long starting MONDAY 10/12 with Radio From Hell in the morning to win tickets.

Tickets on sale Friday, 10/16 at 10:00AM at LIVENATION.COM – click below and get yours!

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X96 will be giving away tickets to Nickelback. Between the dates of 10/12 – 10/16 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.