NIGHTMARE ON 13TH – Win Tickets

Win tickets all week long starting Monday 10/12 with Radio From Hell in the mornings.
Experience the all-new 13th Manor with new scares, new monsters, and more!
Click below and use code BROADWAY for special discount tickets!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Nightmare on 13th. Between the dates of 10/12 – 10/16 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.