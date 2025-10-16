Contests

Red Butte – Garden After Dark

Red Butte Garden and Arboretum presents Garden After Dark: Trouble in Oz

October 16th – October 30th

Get the full schedule of times and get your tickets now at REDBUTTEGARDEN.ORG – Click Here!

 

This October, Red Butte Garden and Arboretum transforms into Garden After Dark: Trouble in Oz! Follow the Yellow Brick Road to a glowing world of mystery, nature, and imagination! October 16th – 30th at Red Butte Garden & Arboretum.

Tune in with Radio From Hell every morning starting 10/20 to win tickets!

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO RED BUTTE “GARDEN AFTER DARK” 2025. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 10/20 – 10/24 2025  BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $60 AND PROVIDED BY RED BUTTE GARDEN AND ARBORETUM. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST.
