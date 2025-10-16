This October, Red Butte Garden and Arboretum transforms into Garden After Dark: Trouble in Oz! Follow the Yellow Brick Road to a glowing world of mystery, nature, and imagination! October 16th – 30th at Red Butte Garden & Arboretum.
Tune in with Radio From Hell every morning starting 10/20 to win tickets!
X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO RED BUTTE “GARDEN AFTER DARK” 2025. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 10/20 – 10/24 2025 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $60 AND PROVIDED BY RED BUTTE GARDEN AND ARBORETUM. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST.
X96
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.