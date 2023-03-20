Win Tickets to Jimmy Eat World

X96 welcomes Jimmy Eat world to The Lot at The Complex this upcoming July 23rd!

You can purchase your tickets HERE

You can also listen all week long to both Todd Nuke’Em during your drive home and to Nick Davis at night for your chance to win tickets!

Between the dates of 3/20-3/24 2023 X96 will be giving away tickets to Jimmy Eat World July 23rd at The Lot at The Complex. Between 6am-12am, Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries and call-ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $125 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.