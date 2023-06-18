X96 PRESENTS – THE 1975

X96 will be giving away tickets to the 1975. Between the dates of 6/19-6/23 a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696, or a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $140 and provided by Messina Touring Group. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.