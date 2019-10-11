Boner Fight for October 11th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: WAIT A MINUTE….THIS IS CHICKEN.
‘Tucker Takes On …’: Vegan activist tries to convince Tucker he shouldn’t be eating meat at all. #Tucker Talk about a stomach ache – and heartache. One vegan woman who recently suffered through a mean-spirited prank at the hands of her friends turned to the Reddit community, asking users if she was in the wrong for contacting police after her pals tricked her into eating chicken nuggets in a stunt illicitly filmed and shared to social media. On Tuesday, Redditor Veganthrowaway192847 shared her woeful tale that has since gone viral with over 31,600 upvotes to date. The author explained that she is 24 years old and has been vegan for the last decade, a dietary choice that she claims everyone in her life is well aware of. “Four nights ago, I was at a party and I will admit, I got white girl wasted. My friends thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank,” she began. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: OKAY, I’LL HAVE A CHEESEBURGER.
A robber who demanded cash from a McDonald’s was told he had to buy something before the till would open, so he ordered a 99p cheeseburger and paid for it. Daniel Parra-Braun, 37, handed a fiver to the frightened server, then made off with £136 in takings. He had burst into the fast-food restaurant and placed a note on the counter which read: “I am armed. Give till cash now.” He told staff: “You’re going to have to, I’m armed.” It was one of four times Parra-Braun struck in 12 hours. He has now been jailed for five years after admitting two robberies and two attempted robberies. Parra-Braun was caught shortly after the raids in June last year in his home city of Coventry. Read More
