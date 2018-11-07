11-Year-Old Leads Cops On High-Speed Chase

It might be time for this kid to put down the video games. An 11-year-old kid led Cleveland police on a high-speed chase in his mom’s SUV after she reportedly took away his video games. He took his mother’s keys while she was sleeping. The chase, which lasted nearly 30 minutes, eventually ended when he ran into a parked car. This is actually the second high-speed chase that he has led police on within the past year. The boy was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

