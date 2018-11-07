Whole Foods Will Deliver Until 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving with Amazon Prime Now

How many times has someone gone to the store on Thanksgiving because you forgot cranberries, pumpkin or even the turkey? No worries. Whole Foods and Amazon Prime Now will deliver what you need up to 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day. The one-hour delivery service is available in 60 cities across 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Amazon will offer one-hour delivery of Whole Foods groceries on Thanksgiving Day https://t.co/QzgWxxvxlL — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 6, 2018