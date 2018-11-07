Life

Whole Foods Will Deliver Until 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving with Amazon Prime Now

Posted on

How many times has someone gone to the store on Thanksgiving because you forgot cranberries, pumpkin or even the turkey? No worries. Whole Foods and Amazon Prime Now will deliver what you need up to 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day. The one-hour delivery service is available in 60 cities across 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top