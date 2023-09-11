Geek News on the Radio for September 11th, 2023

Aqua Man trailer coming on Thursday – Teaser Trailer

Get ready for this Aquaman sequel!

Director: James Wan

Stars: Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Patrick Wilson

Thanksgiving horror movie trailer

A pilgrim killer is out on the loose terrorizing the town where Thanksgiving began…Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Director: Eli Roth

Stars: Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey

Official Trailer for Godzilla TV series on Apple TV

Monsters are real. One family goes to great lengths to prove there are secrets being hidden linked to Monarch.

Stars: Christopher Heyerdahl, Mary Yamamoto, Qyoko Kudo

Bob Backish paramount plus raising prices – most places raising prices

Paramount+ is raising the price to be able to hold a plan for the streaming service since it started to include Showtime shows and movies this summer. Read more here!