20 Years Ago, We Almost Got Clint Eastwood As Bruce Wayne

Many actors have played Batman’s alter ego Bruce Wayne over the years. Believe it or not, at one point that list nearly included Clint Eastwood. Back in 2000, Eastwood was set to play Bruce Wayne in a live-action movie based on the Batman Beyond cartoon. But Eastwood wouldn’t have played the Caped Crusader – Batman Beyond took place in the distant future, with Wayne an old man retired from crimefighting and a new, younger Batman taking over. Ultimately, the movie never ended up getting made.

Scrapped 'Batman Beyond' Movie Wanted Clint Eastwood as Bruce Wayne https://t.co/QeGpt2bemi — Movieweb (@movieweb) April 16, 2020