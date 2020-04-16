A Man Paid $1,000 for 1 Doughnut to Help Out His Favorite Bakery

A man who has patronized a local bakery for almost 50 years wanted to give back. Like most small businesses, the Tremont Goodie Shop in Ohio is having a hard time staying open. A customer who would like to remain anonymous purchased his favorite custard doughnut and offered to pay $1,000. The $1,000 was from his Stimulus check. When he offered to pay $1,000 the manager said she couldn’t talk, she just started crying.

