Life

Streaming Service Offers $1,000 to Watch 24 Hours of True Crime

Posted on

MagellanTV is looking for a true-crime buff. The chosen candidate will watch 24 hours straight of crime documentaries. They will document their 24 hours, All Night Crime Watch on their social media channels. Candidates will receive $1,000 and be given a pre-selected list of true crime documentaries to watch. They will also receive a free year’s subscription to MagellanTV. To sign up go to MagellanTV’s website.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top