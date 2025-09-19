Boners of the Day From September 19th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: SHE FELL FOR HIM….OR WHATEVER.

Vanity Fair has announced several new hires, including young women for social media roles and the editor-in-chief of Mediaite to cover Washington. A major addition is Olivia Nuzzi, who joins as the new West Coast editor, despite a controversial past involving a relationship with Robert Kennedy Jr. that led to her being fired from the New York Magazine. The magazine’s global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, is focused on rebranding Vanity Fair, but the publication’s traffic and sales have been declining under his leadership, with some blaming past editors for the struggles.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: YOU HAVE GUILTY ALL OVER YOUR FACE…OH, AND THE BLOODY FOOTPRINTS

Amanda Tenney, a Florida woman, was arrested after shooting her boyfriend, Patrick Denney, in the head and attempting to clean up the crime scene before police arrived. When deputies responded to a shots-fired call, they found Tenney with blood on her face and bloody footprints in the house, while Denney was dead in a bedroom. Tenney, a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, has been charged with first-degree murder, though investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: THERE WEREN’T NO ROOM FOR THEM GIRLS UPFRONT

28 year old Jacob Ortell Scott from Utah has been arrested on aggravated child abuse charges after two teenage girls were discovered inside a refrigerated truck involved in a crash on Interstate 15. The girls, aged 12 and 14, are Scott’s half-siblings, and while investigators ruled out human trafficking, they found the girls locked in the trailer with no way to escape and temperatures as low as 29.5°F. The girls had been traveling for nearly two hours in unsafe conditions, with makeshift bedding and bags found in the back. Despite no injuries, Scott was charged for putting the teens in a dangerous and unsuitable situation.

Read Here