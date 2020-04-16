Cash-Strapped Zoo may have to Feed Animals to Other Animals to Keep them Alive

Strapped for cash as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials at a German zoo say they may resort to feeding some animals to others in an effort to keep them from starving. “We’ve listed the animals we’ll have to slaughter first,” says Neumünster Zoo owner Verena Kaspari. “If it comes to it, I’ll have to euthanize animals, rather than let them starve. At the worst, we would have to feed some of the animals to others.” Since lockdown orders were issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Kaspari says the zoo has loss about 175,000 euros — or approximately $190,355 in U.S. money.

German zoo says it may have to "slaughter animals to feed other animals" during coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/qCeA10NUdk pic.twitter.com/xacD5W1ntu — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 15, 2020

I really hope this is just a ploy to get people to donate.