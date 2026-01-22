Boner of the Day From January 22nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: GRANDMA IS TOO FAR GONE TO SPEND THIS MONEY ANYWAY.

A Payson couple, Diane Marie OBannon and Cameron Clint OBannon, were charged with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft after allegedly spending thousands of dollars from an elderly woman with dementia on fast food, gas, smoke shops, online games, and gambling. Police say Diane OBannon, the woman’s primary caregiver and granddaughter, had access to the victim’s accounts to pay bills but instead allowed rent, utilities, and property taxes to go unpaid. As a result, the woman’s electricity was shut off twice and she was ultimately evicted from her trailer.

Boner Candidate #2: EVER WONDER WHAT HE DOCTORS DO WHEN YOU HAVE BEEN PUT INTO THE DEEP SLEEP OF ANESTHESIA? MAYBE THEY PLAY MUSIC BINGO.

A Colorado anesthesiologist, Dr. Michael Urban, 68, has been indicted on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges following the death of 56-year-old Bart Writer during routine eye surgery in February 2023. Investigators initially believed the death was an accident until a physician revealed that Urban and surgeon Dr. Carl Stark Johnson played “musical bingo” during operations, a claim both later admitted in depositions. A civil lawsuit alleges the medical team turned down or disabled alarms monitoring Writer’s oxygen levels, potentially contributing to his death after he stopped breathing. Writer’s widow, Chris, says the case is deeply painful but hopes the legal action will bring accountability and prevent similar tragedies.

Boner Candidate #3: RIGHT WING RADIO SCUM COMPETE TO SEE WHO CAN BE THE WORST.

Following the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good by a federal agent in Minneapolis, vocal Trump supporters and conservative commentators have demonized her as violent and promoted the acronym “AWFUL,” meaning Affluent White Female Urban Liberal. Right-wing media figures and online influencers have used the term to attack liberal white women more broadly, despite evidence that men have been equally involved in protests and political activism. Political experts say the rhetoric reflects deeper anxieties within Trump’s base around race, gender, and immigration, even as administration officials downplay the language and focus on immigration enforcement.

