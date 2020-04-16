Better Business Bureau: Don’t Post Your Senior Photo on Facebook

There is a new challenge on Facebook that the Better Business Bureau is warning people against. The sharing of your Senior year photo as a form of support for the Class of 2020. The reason is when you post the photo you are giving away clues about yourself, clues that could be collected and used to break into your accounts. Clues such as the name of the school you attended, the year you graduated are common online security questions. Other games the Bureau warn against are games that ask you to name all of the cars you have owned, your favorite TV show or your favorite athlete. These are also used as security questions.

Sharing Senior Photos On Social Media Enables Data Mining, Better Business Bureau Warns https://t.co/sdL1ThgbO3 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 16, 2020