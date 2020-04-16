“First Blood” and “Tommy Boy” Star Brian Dennehy Dies at 81 of Natural Causes

Actor Brian Dennehy has died of natural causes at the age of 81. His daughter made the announcement on social media. He was a two-time Tony Award winner.
He received six Emmy Award nominations. He was seen in TV shows like Kojack, Dallas, Dynasty and Miami Vice to name a few. He was most recently in NBC’s The Blacklist.
Brian Dennehy, the regular-guy actor whose bulldog build, good-guy demeanor and no-nonsense approach meshed in an array of memorable roles for film, television and the theater, has died https://t.co/3JgeJfb3u0
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 16, 2020
What is your favorite Brian Dennehy role?
