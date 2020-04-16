ESPN’s Jordan Documentary Will Leave The Curse Words In

ESPN’s much-hyped Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance will reportedly aire curse words and all when it premieres April 19th. According to Sports Illustrated, ESPN won’t be editing the swears – F-bombs included – out of its broadcast. If you have kids or sensitive ears, a bleeped-out version will air simultaneously on ESPN2. The Last Dance will follow Jordan’s final year with the Bulls in the 1997-98 season.

