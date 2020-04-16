South African Lions Nap in Middle of Road during Lockdown

Apparently, lions aren’t required to abide by South Africa’s coronavirus lockdown orders. More than a dozen of the ferocious felines were spotted sprawled out along a normally-congested road in Kruger National Park, taking advantage of the unusual lack of vehicles. “This lion pride are usually residents of Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see,” a Kruger National Park official tweeted. “This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.” The park is home to an estimated 1,600 lions, according to Kruger’s website.

