Busch Offers Year of Free Beer to Couples whose Weddings were Delayed by Pandemic

Considering how much time and effort goes into planning a wedding, one can only imagine how devastating it would be to have to postpone planned nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now Busch Beer is giving upset couples a chance to numb the pain of postponement. The company is offering a year of free beer to 250 couples who’ve had to delay their “I dos” due to the pandemic. To enter, post a photo of you and your loved one with info about your eventual wedding plans. Details can be found at Busch.com. Busch is even giving groomsmen and bridesmaids a chance to get in on the action by posting a photo of the couple with the hashtag #MyFriendsWedding. Fifty random entrants will receive “Busch merchandise,” the company says. Entries for both contests need to be submitted by May 1st, according to Busch.

