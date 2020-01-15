2019 wrapped up hottest decade on record

NASA and NOAA say things really heated up last decade – literally. Both agencies say 2010-2019 was the hottest decade on record since they began keeping track. 2019 was the second-hottest single year on record – behind 2016 – with average global temps 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average for the entire 20th century.

2019 capped off the world’s hottest decade in recorded history https://t.co/cuWN1zY2Kg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 15, 2020

Gavin Schmidt, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies tells NBC News, “Every decade since the 1960s has been warmer than the decade previously, and not by a small amount.” Ocean temps were the hottest ever recorded in 2019 with Arctic sea ice measuring the second-smallest average amount since 1979. NOAA’s climate records go back to 1880.

via GIPHY