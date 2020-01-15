There Will Never Be a Female James Bond

Don’t hold your breath while waiting for a female James Bond! It’s not going to happen. According to Barbara Broccoli, one of the head honchos over the James Bond film franchise, women won’t be considered for the role. Broccoli told Variety, He can be of any color, but he is male, I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.

