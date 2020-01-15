Life

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Patch Released

Posted on

If you’re running Windows 10 on your PC, you might want to download and install the free security patch that was released on Tuesday. The National Security Agency discovered a way for hackers to get into the more than 900 million computers using Microsoft’s operating system, alerting the company so a fix could be made. According to the feds, “the consequences of not patching the vulnerability are severe and widespread.” Anne Neuberger, the head of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate, made a point to note that they have not taken advantage of the bug, says Wired.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top