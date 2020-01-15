Bud Light Now Sells A Hard Seltzer

Photo: Bud Light

If you thought the hard seltzer craze of last summer had ended with the season, think again. Bud Light Seltzer has hit the liquor stores, coming in four flavors that clock in at 5% ABV and 100 calories. The brand also wants to highlight that these are completely beer-free. They’ve even rolled out a call center hotline at 1-833-BL-SELTZ with all the information about this product. But you might want to check out the TV commercials first before picking up the phone so you can unlock the special features.

🚨🚨 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🚨🚨 Bud Light Seltzer is officially here and it's spectacular. A light and refreshing hard seltzer. 5% alcohol. 100 calories. Four flavors. Hold my beer… pic.twitter.com/gTaUzLpntm — Bud Light (@budlight) January 10, 2020