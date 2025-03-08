O’Brien’s Brewhouse: Uinta Brewing Co.’s Wyld Juicy IPA

Every Friday night at 6:20, X96’s Corey O’Brien gets you ready for the weekend with an interview with Utah brewers.

Uinta Brewing Revives the Wyld Brand with a Juicy IPA – And We’re Here for It

Our buddy from Uinta Brewing, Jeremy stopped by O’Brien’s Public House for the usual routine—cracking open a cold one. But this wasn’t just any beer. It was something new, something exciting. Uinta Brewing is bringing back the Wyld brand for 2025 with a Juicy IPA, and we’re here to talk about it… and, of course, drink about it.

What’s the Deal with Juicy IPAs?

If you’re wondering what makes a Juicy IPA different from a standard IPA, here’s the rundown: It’s a hazy, hop-forward beer packed with intense tropical and citrus flavors—think mango, pineapple, and orange. Unlike traditional IPAs, it’s low in bitterness, making it incredibly smooth and easy to drink. Brewed with fruit-forward hops and often oats or wheat, it has a soft mouthfeel and a bright, vibrant aroma.

And Uinta’s take on it? It does not disappoint.

What We Love About Wyld Juicy IPA

One thing that stands out about Uinta’s Wyld Juicy IPA is that it avoids being overly sweet, striking a perfect balance of juicy flavor and drinkability. Oh, and let’s talk about the artwork—an eagle swooping in to snatch hops out of a lake? That’s a solid touch.

Where to Find It

The best news? It’s easy to get your hands on. Wyld Juicy IPA officially launched on Tuesday, March 4th, and you can already find it at most places that sell beer in Utah. Some bars are even serving it on tap, so keep an eye out next time you’re out for a pint.

If you’re a fan of juicy, flavorful brews that aren’t overpoweringly sweet, Wyld Juicy IPA might just be your new go-to. Cheers!

