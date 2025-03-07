Boner Of The Day For March 7th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WILL MAKE SOME GREAT FILM FOR MY SOCIAL MEDIA.

Joshua Christian Jackson is a 21 year old videographer has been take into custody on February 28th. Investigators linked him to an fire at a vacant commercial building in Charles County, Maryland. According to Maryland Fire Marshal office, the firefighters responded to a report to the commercial building on Saturday, February 22. When they arrived the found flames inside the building and the extinguished the blaze within minutes. When the State Marshal was called down to investigate is when they determined that the fire has been intentional. The investigators discovered that the one who placed the 911 call was Jackson. He claimed that he saw the fire well he was delivering a door dash order. When investigator’s looked into him they found that he was not door dashing anything during that time and day. Jackson ended up admitting his crime along with multiple false 911 calls in Charles, St. Mary’s.

Boner Candidate #2: A TRULY TERRIBLE IDEA; AND SO TRUMP WILL PROBABLY DO IT

Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyds death. Though conservative Ben Shapiro has been making an effort to have Derek, the former police officer to be released from prison. Shapiro has launched a petition calling on Donald Trump to pardon Chauvin. In the letter addressed to the president, Shapiro claims Chauvin was “unjustly convicted” and called his conviction “defining achievement of the Woke movement in American politics.” The letter states “As you know, this was the inciting event for BLM riots that caused $2 billion in property damage in cities across the United States and set America’s race relations on their worst footing in recent memory. Yet the evidence demonstrates that Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd.” He continued to make excuses saying that “Floyd was high on fentanyl, He had a significant pre- existing heart condition.”

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE PENTAGON IS PURGING EVIDENCE OF AN HISTORIC WW II BOMBER BECAUSE GAY IS IN ITS NAME.

Pete Hegseth Pentagon’s DEI is wiping out a lot more than diversity initiatives. Reportedly erasing images of Black soldiers, pioneering female service members, and along with World War II Hiroshima bomber Enola Gay, have been flagged for deletion. Over tens of thousands of photos and online posts have been put on the lists that Donald Trumps executive order eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The database of flagged content reported by the Associated Press showed more than 26,000 images already marked for removal with military branches. One of them being the nations first Black military pilots, flagged the photos because one of the engineers in the photo had the last name “Gay.”

