Sean Means For March 7th, 2025

Night of the Zoopocalypse • animated animals turned zombies • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

A 2024 animated comedy horror film. The film follows a group of animal survivors in a zoon trying to survive a zombie outbreak when a extraterrestrial virus carried on meteor turn various zoo creatures.

Director: Ricardo Curtis, Rodrigo Perez

Starring: David Harbour, Bryn McAuley, Paul Sun- Hyung Lee

The Rule of Jenny Pen • suspense thriller in a nursing home • some theaters • 3 stars

2024 film based on the short story by Owen Marshall. The movie follows a retired judge, who, after suffering a stroke, is confined to a nursing home where he must confront the sadistic torment inflicted by a fellow resident using a sinister puppet named Jenny Pen.

Director: James Ashcroft

Starring: John Lithgrow, Geoffrey Rush, Nathaniel Lees, Tom Sainsbury

Mickey 17 • Bong Joon Ho satirical science fiction • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

2025 science fiction dark comedy film. Dive into the world of Nifelheim, where multiple run free and Mark Ruffalo acts as a ridiculous ruler. Mickey 17 is Bong Joon- ho’s latest film following his Academy Award winning Parasite.

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Michael Monroe, Patsy Ferran