Pandemic, be damned! The Show Must Go On!
You submitted your short films. We watched them all (for better or worse) and narrowed it down to these 24 short films. Since we can’t all be together to watch them at the Tower Theatre as planned, we’ve moved the 2020 International Radio From Hell Film Festival online.
Watch these films and vote for your favorites. You can vote for 3 films. On July 31st at 11:59 pm, the winner will collect a $500 Visa gift card! 2nd and 3rd place films will get a $250 gift card. Pop some corn and enjoy!
