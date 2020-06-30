Life

Curb Your Enthusiasm Renewed for Eleventh Season

Fans of the award-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm can get ready for another season. The show has been renewed for the eleventh season on HBO.
According to HBO programming VP, Larry David is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store!

