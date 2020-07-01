Join the X96 Movie Club

The X96 Movie Club
2020 has put a damper on Advance Screenings and movie going in general. BUT X96 and our Movie club is making sure that you still get exclusive access to new things coming out. Like Digital Adv Screenings, Free movie codes, discount streaming and so much more! Be apart of our movie club today by entering below! Normally we have you text in but we want to send you lots of goodies to your email!
Lucky Movie Club Members will be picked randomly each week to win some exclusive movie or streaming prizes!
Enter Below to join the EXCLUSIVE X96 Movie Club!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.