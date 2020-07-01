Win $500 to Victor’s Tires and $500 to Cabela’s!

$1,000 in prizes is up for grabs!
Summer is here and you want to get outside and enjoy it, safely. Whether you’re heading up to the mountains or taking a road trip, X96 and Victor’s Tires want you to have a great season, so we’ve teamed to give away a $500 gift card to Victor’s Tires and $500 to Cabela’s.
Maybe your car could use some new tires or some other work to get you to your summer destination and you could probably use a new fishing pole or a tent to throw in the trunk on your adventures! Hurry and enter now. We will draw the winner on July 31st at 11:59 pm. Someone has to win. It could be you! Enter below!
