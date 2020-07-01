Dems Want to Extend $600 Unemployment Checks

Senate Democrats want that extra $600 unemployment check extended. The additional payments are set to expire July 31, but the proposal announced Wednesday would keep them going until unemployment falls below 11%. The benefit would drop $100 for each percentage point drop, down to 6%. As of June 5, is the national unemployment rate was 13.3%.

JUST IN: Senate Democrats offer plan to extend added jobless benefits during pandemic https://t.co/PW35SXHmNL pic.twitter.com/ePHyY1dxq2 — The Hill (@thehill) July 1, 2020

Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has signaled support for extending benefits but says the $600 has led some people to stay unemployed.

Is this a backdoor plan by Democrats to spur increased wage growth as employers might need to pay more to entice workers to return? Have you decided to continue staying at home? Would you be able to do that without the extra $600?