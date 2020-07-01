Jason featured in mask PSAs

Jason Voorhees may be chasing you for an entirely different reason now – to get you to put on your mask. The mass-murdering, hockey mask-wearing, ‘Friday the 13th’ character is featured in a New York area PSA. “It’s not easy. A mask kind of makes people uncomfortable,” he laments as people run away from him. “I wish everyone could see me for who I am. Just trying to fit it. I know, the whole chainsaw thing… I get it, but the thing is… behind the mask, I’m just a regular guy.”
View this post on Instagram
Wearing a mask has proven to be an easy and important way to stem the spread of the #coronavirus, yet many New Yorkers still aren't doing it. This is especially true of younger people who may feel invincible to #Covid19. How can we get them to pay attention to this life-saving message? Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don't preach. Don't fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage and share with their peers. As the tri-state area begins to open, Toby Trygg, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy Health, aligned with the talented folks at @chimneygroup to help create this timely PSA. #Ogilvy #OgilvyHealth #AgencyLife #AdLife #PSA #PublicHealth #Creative
The video shows a little girl trotting up to a sad and hunched over Jason on a bench and handing him a surgical mask which he puts over his hockey mask. It ends with the message, “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly. Wear a mask, New York.”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.