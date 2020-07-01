Jason featured in mask PSAs

Jason Voorhees may be chasing you for an entirely different reason now – to get you to put on your mask. The mass-murdering, hockey mask-wearing, ‘Friday the 13th’ character is featured in a New York area PSA. “It’s not easy. A mask kind of makes people uncomfortable,” he laments as people run away from him. “I wish everyone could see me for who I am. Just trying to fit it. I know, the whole chainsaw thing… I get it, but the thing is… behind the mask, I’m just a regular guy.”

The video shows a little girl trotting up to a sad and hunched over Jason on a bench and handing him a surgical mask which he puts over his hockey mask. It ends with the message, “Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly. Wear a mask, New York.”