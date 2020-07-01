Three Injured When Boat Hits Whale

Three people were injured, one seriously, when their boat collided with a whale of the coast of Alaska Saturday. The family members, two from out of state, were on the boat outside of Auke Bay, north of Juneau when the crash occurred. Station KTVA reports, one person was transported to a Seattle hospital with what’s described as a substantial internal injury. The others were treated and released from a local hospital. No word on the humpback, though there haven’t been reports of an injured or dead whale.

Less than three weeks ago, a similar collision happened off the coast of New Jersey, two people survived after they were thrown from their boat when it was hit by a breaching humpback whale. It also didn’t appear to suffer injuries.