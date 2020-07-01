7 Mental Habits That Can Improve Memory and Problem-Solving

If you want to train your brain, you must work it out like a muscle. According to award-winning mentalist Jason Suran, there are 7 mental habits you can do to exercise your brain without breaking a sweat.

Get familiar with memory association techniques. Practice writing or drawing with your non-dominant hand. Take on a Rubik’s cube Learn the signs for how to spot when someone is lying. Start meditating. (Or meditate more!) Learn another language. (Or the building blocks of several!) Count cards.



